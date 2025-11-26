Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,194,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,773,000 after buying an additional 1,196,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,842,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,674,000 after purchasing an additional 939,156 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,348,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,988,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,825,000 after buying an additional 2,899,061 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,243,000 after buying an additional 158,442 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

