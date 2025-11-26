Associated Banc Corp Has $1.23 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $607,443,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 116.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,345,000 after purchasing an additional 880,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.21 and a 200-day moving average of $364.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

