Associated Banc Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

