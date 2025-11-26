Associated Banc Corp Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,224,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 364.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $86.03.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

