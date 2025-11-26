Associated Banc Corp Has $3.85 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,083,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

CVS opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.