Associated Banc Corp Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.25.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

