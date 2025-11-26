Associated Banc Corp Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.25.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.