Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $802.75 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $841.28. The stock has a market cap of $240.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $786.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

