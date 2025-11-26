Associated Banc Corp Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3,581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,231,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,010,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $211,805,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

