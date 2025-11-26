Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,729 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 223.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 53.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

