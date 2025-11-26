Associated Banc Corp Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LHX opened at $276.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

