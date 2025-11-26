ATI Inc. $ATI Position Lowered by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP decreased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ATI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in ATI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,013.24. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE ATI opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $103.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

