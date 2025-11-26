Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.44 and traded as low as C$11.34. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 163,511 shares changing hands.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.00 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atrium Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$546.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.44.

The company also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a yield of 819.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.94%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.