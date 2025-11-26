Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $24.99. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $24.8150, with a volume of 3,432 shares changing hands.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Auburn National Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUBN

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.7%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.43%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $703,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.