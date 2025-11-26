Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.06 and traded as high as GBX 77. Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 76.90, with a volume of 2,002,848 shares changing hands.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 price target on shares of Avacta Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avacta Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.
Avacta Group (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avacta Group had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 114.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avacta Group Plc will post -9.9011833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.
The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.
Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).
