Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.06 and traded as high as GBX 490. Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 484.10, with a volume of 30,855 shares traded.

Avingtrans Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 490.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 447.06.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 23.70 EPS for the quarter. Avingtrans had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

