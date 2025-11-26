Aviso Financial Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

