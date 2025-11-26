Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 1,066 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Live Oak Investment Partners raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 19,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $73.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

