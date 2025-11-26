Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 163,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

