Aviso Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,866,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $275,740,000 after purchasing an additional 169,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 116.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,076,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,117,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 159,985 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 2,972,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after buying an additional 1,598,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,194,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 409,376 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $72.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 434.0%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

