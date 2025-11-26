Aviso Financial Inc. Has $759,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25. The company has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

