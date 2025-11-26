Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 196.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $942.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $956.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,006.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,221.32.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1,009.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.