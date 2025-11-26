Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 24,543 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Aviso Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Copart by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

