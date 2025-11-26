Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 499 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Aviso Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,162,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,104 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,286,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,559,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,923,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.