AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,218 Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $25,094,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:AAMI opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAMI shares. Zacks Research cut Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

