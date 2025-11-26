AXQ Capital LP Takes $215,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $452,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VRTX opened at $429.82 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

