Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

