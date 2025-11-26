Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.2222.
BBNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Beta Bionics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
Shares of Beta Bionics stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. Beta Bionics has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $32.41.
Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
