BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTAI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

