BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after buying an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $276.97 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $280.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

