BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 241,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 235,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after buying an additional 43,294 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

