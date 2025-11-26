Blue Whale Capital LLP Decreases Stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Blue Whale Capital LLP lessened its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,824 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment accounts for 4.0% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $60,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 51.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 15.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43 and a beta of 1.84. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12 month low of $189.33 and a 12 month high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

