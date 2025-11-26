BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.