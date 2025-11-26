Boston Partners Buys 4,101,034 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101,034 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,041,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 53.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -404.44%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

