Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Boston Partners reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,989,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,721 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $349,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

