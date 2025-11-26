Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681,517 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $386,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2%

SCHW stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,095 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Zacks Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

