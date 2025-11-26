Boston Partners Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,012 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $338,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 873.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $228.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

