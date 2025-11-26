Boston Partners Has $504.16 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $504,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $276.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average of $270.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

