Boston Partners Has $542.53 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $542,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $810.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $910.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $848.82.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.