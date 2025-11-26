Boston Partners Has $663.81 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,088,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 130,858 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $663,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $362.52 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $377.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

