Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Boston Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122,181 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $958,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 364.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 592.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

