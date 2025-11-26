Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,102 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $545,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,090,000 after acquiring an additional 771,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,233,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 296,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,261 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Baird R W cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

NYSE:DGX opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,214.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $42,705.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,951.21. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,684. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

