Boxwood Ventures Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Boxwood Ventures Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.6% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $388.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

