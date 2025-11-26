BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Sells 500,200 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500,200 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.2% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 86.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,586.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.