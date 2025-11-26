BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,772,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,172,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,035 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $29,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,004,000 after buying an additional 1,308,651 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $13,067,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

Insider Activity

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 1.04%. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,497. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTSG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.