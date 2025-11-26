Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 304 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 304 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.93.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $636.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,927.46. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $307,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,699.60. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,923 shares of company stock worth $26,126,437 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

