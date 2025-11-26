CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.30 and traded as low as GBX 0.23. CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 0.24, with a volume of 29,005,189 shares.

CAP-XX Trading Down 2.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.19.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

