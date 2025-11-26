Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,461,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 45,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 882,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

