Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.92 and traded as high as C$61.25. Capital Power shares last traded at C$59.49, with a volume of 998,570 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.33.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

