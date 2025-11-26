Capital Square LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

