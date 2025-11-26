Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Holdings Decreased by Arvin Capital Management LP

Arvin Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,150 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology comprises about 3.7% of Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 175.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jones Trading started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CRS stock opened at $322.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.